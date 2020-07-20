Meg Kylie Rocks A Tiny White Bikini At the Beach In New Instagram Post

Meg Kylie wowed her 808,000 Instagram followers with a brand-new update on July 19. The sizzling-hot post showed a collage filled with snapshots where the Australian bombshell flaunted her killer physique in a white bikini while spending a day at the beach.

In the first snap found on the upper left corner, Meg posed front and center in her scanty two-piece swimsuit. She angled her body to the side and raised both of her hands. She slightly looked down as the photographer took the shot. The vast ocean, some rock formations, and the cloudy sky comprised her background.

The second picture to the right showed the model posing with her toned backside to the camera, making her pert derriere the main focus of the snap. She raised her right hand to her head as she gazed into the distance. The pic below featured Meg in the same position, only that she raised her hands to the air. Her face was also covered from view. In the last photo found on the lower-left corner, Meg’s pert booty was still on full display. This time, she placed both arms in front of her body.

Meg rocked a bathing suit that included a teeny tiny bikini top that was similar to a sports bra. It featured a big cutout along the base that showed a glimpse of underboob. The garment had a snug fit that pushed the stunner’s breasts inward, which exposed an ample amount of cleavage through the plunging neckline.

The bottoms that she sported were extremely low-cut. The waistband was composed of teeny straps that clung to her curvy waist. It accentuated her toned midsection, particularly her abs. The thong also boasted high leg cuts that left plenty of skin exposed. The light-colored swimwear was a nice contrast to her bronzed complexion.

As it was Wintertime in Australia, the cold weather prompted the influencer to sport a blue-and-white striped long sleeve polo. However, it was unbuttoned during the photo shoot. She tied her long brunette hair in a bubble ponytail. She accessorized with a pair of thick hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

In the caption, Meg simply dropped a dove emoji. As of this writing, the latest addition to her social media page gained more than 18,400 likes and over 130 comments. Online admirers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments. A lot of them praised her incredible figure, while some expressed their admiration for her tanned complexion.

“Girl, you look so good!” a fan wrote.

“A stunner in paradise. So hot!” another admirer commented.

“Beautiful woman. Beautiful scenery,” a third follower added.