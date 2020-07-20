Instagram Model Lexi Kai & Her Mom Show Off Their Fit Figures For Latest Gym Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai was joined by her mother as the two flaunted their fit figures for an Instagram post. In the snap, the model rocked a tight t-shirt along with a pair of leggings, while her mom wore a cropped tee and small workout shorts.

The 23-year-old often posts workout clips on social media, but for this upload she was joined by her favorite workout partner, her mom. They were photographed standing on hardwood flooring inside a gym, and in the background there was a red wall with motivational quotes painted on it. Lexi tagged the location as VASA Fitness in Colorado.

Lexi was shot from the side and she wore her long blond hair down with a huge smile across her gorgeous face. Her left leg was straight while her right leg was in front of her body. This pose helped accentuate her sculpted lower body. The social media influencer rocked a thin yellow cropped t-shirt, and her dark sports bra was visible underneath. She had on a pair of black leggings with white speckle that had a high black waistband. Lexi flashed a “hang loose” sign with her left hand.

The Colorado native’s mother was also captured from the side. She grabbed onto her daughter’s right arm with both hands and kicked her right leg back. Lexi’s mom had her dark hair down and gave a big smile to the camera. She sported a cropped black tee and small peach-colored workout shorts that showcased her toned legs and backside.

In the caption, Lexi referred to her mom as her “swolemate” and added several hashtags including “#legday” and “#momanddaughter.”

Many of her 749,000 Instagram followers noticed the mother-daughter pic, and over 9,200 of them found their way to the “like” button. Lexi received more than 250 comments, as her replies were flooded with fire and strong emoji. Multiple fans left comments saying the model’s mom looked young enough to be her sibling.

“No way Lexi she looks like one of your friends – amazing and blessed dna,” one fan responded.

“Omg you look like sisters both stunning,” a follower commented.

“Thought it was your sister,” an Instagram user wrote while adding a fire emoji.

“You’re looking good girl as always. Doesn’t even look like your mom!” one surprised follower replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Lexi scintillated fans with a spicy workout video last week. She was filmed outdoors in a minuscule neon and zebra-print bikini while she performed several exercises using picnic tables as benches.