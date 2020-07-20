‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Kay’s Stunning Facelift Makes Daytime History

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, July 21 teases daytime history with a storyline from March 28, 1984. Katherine got to see the results of her facelift while Cricket started a new job as a model at Jabot. Ashley enjoyed a compliment from Jack.

Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) saw the results of her facelift, according to SheKnows Soaps. While faces tend to change a lot on daytime drama’s, Kay’s new face was a historical moment for television. The actress decided to go under the knife, and so did her character. Cameras captured the whole thing and shared it with the audience. When Cooper saw the results for the first time, so did Kay and viewers of The Young and the Restless. The bruises and swelling on her face were actually real and not makeup. The results left her stunned even though the doctor assured her that her face would rapidly heal in the next several days. Although the whole thing was painful and left plenty of stitches, by all accounts, it took at least a decade off of Katherine’s face, so Mrs. Chancellor decided the pain had all be worth it in the end.

Meanwhile, Cricket (Lauralee Bell) began her modeling career at Jabot. That wasn’t what she’d initially been hired to do. At first, Cricket was the photographer’s assistant, but she eventually earned a promotion becoming a model and the face of the teen line, Junior Jabot. Cricket hadn’t even turned 15 before she began the job. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) was part of developing the whole thing, and her brother Jack (then Terry Lester) complimented her on having such a good eye toward developing new and successful products. Unknown to Ashley, though, Jack decided to keep a close eye on her at the cosmetics company. He wasn’t thrilled about her usurping his power.

Speaking of Ashley, she also had a new love interest — Eric (Brian Matthews). Ashely was smitten with the talented artist. There was just one problem, though. Ashley’s estranged mother, Dina (Marla Adams) had previously had an affair with Eric, and she didn’t appreciate him replacing her with her younger daughter.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) experienced a bit of trouble in paradise. Sure, they had a beautiful life at the Ranch with their daughter Victoria, but sometimes things were not enough to sustain the relationship. Victor went to the hospital, and Nikki questioned her future with The Mustache. They eventually realized that they wanted to be together — at least for then. The Young and the Restless viewers have seen plenty oof breakups and makeups for this couple throughout the years.