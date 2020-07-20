Ashley Tisdale Wears Only A Towel In Steamy Instagram Update

The actress looked stunning while posing in a sauna.

On Monday, July 20, Ashley Tisdale started off the workweek by sharing a series of steamy snaps with her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 35-year-old posing in a wooden infrared sauna. She did not appear to be wearing any clothing and instead, wrapped her body in a short white towel that showcased her lean legs. The delicate black ink tattoos on her wrist and upper arm were also put on display. She did have on gold layered necklaces and a matching bracelet, giving the look additional glamour.

For the photo shoot, Ashley pulled back her highlighted hair in a half-ponytail, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

The first image consisted of a close-up shot. Ashley sat with her shoulders hunched and her knees bent. She rested her head in her hand and lowered her gaze, as she flashed her radiant smile. The following photo showed her leaning against the wall with her legs crossed. She closed her eyes with a relaxed expression on her face. The former Disney Channel star was absent in the final photo that focused on a pair of white fuzzy slippers.

In the caption, the actress advertised for Health Mate Sauna by tagging the company and listing its supposed benefits. She explained that she had recently purchased one for her home and that it has made her “a happy/sweaty girl.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Many of Ashley’s followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to convey their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow you look beautiful happy Monday,” wrote a fan, adding both a smiling face and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Ashley you’re a gorgeous queen I love you,” added a different devotee.

“The most beautiful,” remarked another admirer, along with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

Friend and High School Musical castmate Vanessa Hudgens also took to the comments section to seemingly express her desire to own a sauna.

“I wqnnnnt [sic],” wrote the Rent: Live star.

As fans are aware, Ashley is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. Quite a few of her Instagram posts show her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a brief video, in which she wore distressed overalls and a black bra. That post has been liked over 175,000 times since it was shared.