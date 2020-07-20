Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Flaunts Her Fit Booty In A Tiny Thong Bikini

Model Viktoria Varga scintillated fans with a steamy video on a beach for her latest Instagram update. For the clip, she was recorded walking in the water in a tiny thong bikini that offered viewers a glimpse of her athletic backside.

The Hungarian is famously dating Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle, and tagged the location of the update as Grande Pevero Beach in Italy. She stood in the aqua blue water with a giant yacht in the background, and a scenic hillside visible in the distance.

Varga wore her long blond hair down and it blew in the wind. The fashion designer rocked a black two-piece which had gold hoops connecting the two cups on the top, along with thin shoulder straps. Her bottoms had the same gold hoops connecting the front and the thong back. She also had on a pair of black sunglasses, a necklace, and large hoop earrings to complete the ensemble.

The 28-year-old was filmed from the back while she walked out into the water. This angle provided fans with a clear shot of her curvy booty as she took large steps into deeper water. Varga was recorded walking back onto the beach for the second half of the clip. She looked off-camera as she raised her left hand to keep hair from blowing in her face. Her tanned skin popped against the dark swimsuit, as viewers were treated to a shot of her toned midsection and slender figure.

Varga included a wave emoji in the caption and uploaded the video on Monday afternoon for her 472,000 Instagram followers. Many of them took notice of the watery vid, and more than 11,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over four hours after it went live. Varga had over 140 comments, as her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Her comment section was filled with compliments in both English and Italian. Fans commented on the view of the scenery, and the model’s jaw-dropping figure.

“Amazing sea water and beautiful Viky. What a combination,” one fan wrote.

“So pretty lady with lovely water,” an Instagram user replied.

“You look stunning,” another added.

“Woow woow woow woow,” one follower wrote while adding four fire emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Varga flaunted her athletic body in a revealing white swimsuit. This piece had a wooden ring in the middle that connected the top and bottom. She leaned against a clay wall for the two-photo upload that earned over 12,000 likes.