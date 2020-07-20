Vicky Pattison Looks Glam In Denim Dress For Latest Outfit Post: ‘Eye Candy’

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to update fans with a new outfit post. The TV personality keeps her followers regularly up to date with what brands she’s wearing and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 32-year-old stunned in a denim dress with short sleeves. The garment featured gold buttons going up the middle and two pockets on each side. Pattison unbuttoned the top half, which helped display her decolletage. She accessorized with a necklace and kept her nails short with a coat of white polish. Pattison styled her long wavy dark hair down with a middle part and opted for no other visible jewelry.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed inside her kitchen and was snapped from the thighs-up next to her sink. Pattison stood next to a large clear jar of colorful candy and flashed a smile directly at the camera lens. She held her arm out to the confectionary and showed off her pearly whites.

In the next slide, Pattison clutched onto the jar in her left hand and held out a piece of candy with the other. She continued to smile and leaned against the worktop behind her.

For her caption, Pattison expressed that she loves this “little dress” from the brand Select Fashion because it hugs her in all the right places.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 8,000 likes and over 80 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“You look stunning!!” one user wrote, adding the starry-eyed emoji.

“You always look absolutely gorge!!” another person shared.

“Nevermind how good you look. Just look at that jar of sweets, remember sharings caring,” joked a third fan.

“Your smile is so beautiful Vicky,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Pattison. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she went barefoot in a comfy ensemble. Pattison paired a loose-fitted gray top that featured a graphic photo of the deceased rapper Notorious B.I.G. on the front with baggy black joggers that fell above her ankles. She accessorized with a necklace and sported her dark curly hair down with a middle part. Pattison kept her nails with no polish and looked to be enjoying a tub of ice cream on a black chair in the three-photo upload.