Sierra Skye Rocks Tight, Lacy Set & Tugs At Her Bottoms In Sizzling New Snapshot

Model and social media influencer Sierra Skye showed off her tanned body on Instagram while clad in a coordinating pajama set that left little to the imagination. The image was shared on her page moments ago, and her 4.1 million fans have been quick to shower it with praise.

The sizzling new update captured Sierra posed on a bed. The room was decorated with a plain white wall that made the grey in her headboard pop. The model positioned herself on the top of a crisp, white duvet cover that was decorated with pillows to match. The bed also had a few grey decorative pillows that were a couple of shades darker than her headboard.

In the caption of the image, she told her fans that she was staying in her pajamas all day long. A tag in the post indicated that the smoking hot set was from Fashion Nova. Sierra knelt on the bed and used one hand to tug at her bottoms while she twirled a few strands of hair in her opposite hand. She rocked a sexy, two-piece set that did her fit figure nothing but favors.

On her upper-half, Sierre sported a curve-hugging tank top that had light pink and grey stripes. The garment boasted lace pink detailing around the cups, and a v-neckline that flaunted her ample chest. She wore one of the spaghetti straps on her shoulder, and the other fell to her bicep.

The bottom of her outfit was just as hot and allowed Sierra to show off her bronzed legs and trim abs. The sides were snug on her hips while the leg holes were decorated with the same delicate lace fabric as her top.

Sierra added several accessories to her hot pjs including a layered set of gold necklaces and a silver bracelet. She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and a few loose waves that gave her look a sexy vibe. Sierra matched her manicure to the pink in her outfit, and it popped perfectly against her allover glow.

The photo has earned Sierra over 7,000 likes and 60-plus comments. Most followers commented on her incredible figure, while countless others let her know that they are huge fans.

“You re beautiful sexy princess,” one follower complimented alongside a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“You are perfect,” a second fan raved on the post.

“Nothing better than jammie days,” another Instagrammer chimed in with the addition of a few smiley face emoji.

“This is one of your hottest pics ever,” a fourth follower exclaimed.