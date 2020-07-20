Steph Rayner Shows Off Spectacular Bod In White Bikini For New Monochromatic Snap

Steph Rayner stunned many of her 560,000 Instagram followers on Monday, July 20, with her most recent post. The Australian model shared a gorgeous monochromatic snap that saw her clad in a stylish bikini that put her killer body front and center.

The photo captured Rayner indoors. A large framed picture hung on the wall behind her and other furniture filled the background. The room was out of focus, keeping the attention solely on the model.

The camera shot her from the thighs up as Rayner faced it straight on. She took both hands to her temples while standing with her hips kicked to the left, helping to accentuate the natural curves of her lower body. Rayner glanced into the lenses with focused eyes and lips pressed into a coy smile. Her sharp, perfectly manicured brows further intensified her gaze. According to one of the tags, the shot was taken by photographer Richard Guaty.

Rayner sizzled in a white two-piece that increased the contrast of the black-and-white shot. Her bandeau bra was straight-cut and hugged her torso closely, teasing a bit of cleavage as the top edge sat low. She teamed it with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms that gave off a vintage vibe. The waistband sat just below her navel, exposing her slender midriff. She wore the sides pulled all the way to her waist, baring her toned hips and contrasting them with her itty-bitty midsection.

Rayner wore her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings and a delicate chain necklace with a pendant hanging from it.

The image has garnered more than 5,100 likes and over 40 comments within the first hour of being published. Her fans wasted no time in sharing their admiration for her beauty, using the comments section to shower Rayner with compliments and emoji.

“Oh oh wow you’re a very beautiful woman,” one user raved.

“You’re a goddess,” replied another fan.

“On a Monday,” a third admired added, including a fire emoji after the message.

“YOU’RE SO PRETTY,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Rayner recently shared a series of imaged that showed her in a different white bikini bra, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It also featured a bandeau design but it had a large cut-out in the middle that exposed quite a bit of her chest. The top and bottom tied into knots above and below the empty space. Rayner paired it with a long sarong that featured floral designs in white, pink, and yellow against a medium blue background.