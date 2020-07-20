Valerie Cossette Flaunts Curves & Tattoos In Little Red Bikini For Sexy Instagram Photo

Valerie Cossette turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Monday. The bombshell model shared a photo of herself rocking a tight red two-piece that left almost nothing to the imagination and showcased her best assets.

The photo showed Valerie leaning on what looked to be the concrete wall to a patio or staircase. Behind her, a building with a pink roof could be seen. A few trees created a canopy over Valerie as the leaves reached down and touched her face. The clear sky was visible between the trees and it looked to be a bright, sunny day. Shadows from the leaves fell over Valerie’s body and darkened her tan skin.

Valerie’s swimwear featured a triangle-shaped top in a vibrant red color. The tight-fitting bikini hardly contained the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out on all sides. The top rode up slightly to reveal her underboob and fully expose her flat, tattooed tummy.

Valerie paired the top with a matching V-shaped thong in a thick fabric. The front of the bikini bottom remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and emphasized her hourglass shape. Her round booty and lean legs were perfectly framed in the high cuts.

Valerie’s accessories came in the form of a silver belly button stud and some large silver hoop earrings. She styled her jet black locks down in messy waves.

Valerie posed with her legs slightly lifted as she arched her back and leaned her elbow on the concrete. The strings of her bikini could be seen falling to the ledge below. The beauty popped her chest out in a way that emphasized her figure as she looked down with a soft gaze.

The post garnered more than 45,000 likes and nearly 700 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Valerie’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You are the most beautiful angel,” one fan said with red hearts.

“Absolutely killing it,” another user added.

“Wowwww i am in LOVE,” a third follower wrote.

“Everything about you is so beautiful,” a fourth fan said.

Valerie always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post last week, the bombshell wore a pink bustier top and jeans for a streetwear look that showcased her curves in the best way possible.