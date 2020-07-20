John Kasich May Provide ‘Political Cover’ For Other Republicans Leaning Toward Joe Biden, Experts Say

Former Ohio governor John Kasich is reportedly slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Joe Biden.

It’s unclear if he is expected to specifically endorse the former vice president. Nevertheless, having a lifelong Republican speak on behalf of a Democratic presidential candidate — at their convention, no less — would represent a major across-the-aisle show of support for Biden.

Dr. Jim Ronan, a political science professor at Villanova University, noted that having Kasich speak on Biden’s behalf gives legitimacy to claims that the former vice president has bipartisan support.

“Support from across the aisle provides a nice public relations boost for a campaign, and allows them to say they have bipartisan support. Given the news today, it’s nearly certain John Kasich will be featured in Biden campaign ads down the road, likely encouraging other Republicans to cross party lines,” he told The Inquisitr.

Ronan also noted that there’s precedent for politicians crossing the aisle to speak on behalf of a candidate from the opposing party at their convention.

“We also saw this in 2004 when Zell Miller, a Democratic Senator from Georgia, spoke at the Republican Convention and supported President Bush,” Ronan said.

The same year, Ronald Reagan’s own son spoke at the Democratic National Convention. Four years later, in 2008, Al Gore’s running mate, Joe Lieberman, spoke at the Republican National Convention.

“It will be interesting to see if Kasich’s decision provides political cover for any other Republicans who may be leaning towards Biden. There have been rumors, but thus far, Kasich is the most prominent member of the GOP to publicly support Biden,” Ronan added.

Kirk Irwin / Getty Images

Gilbert L. Michaud, Ph.D., a public affairs professor at Ohio University, posited that this kind of across-the-aisle endorsement could bring out undecided voters.

“Support from well-regarded and prominent names from an opposing political party can have a huge impact on voting behavior when it comes to presidential elections. This type of alliance and verbal endorsement may help nudge swing voters in a certain direction and even influence historically party loyal voters who may be hung up on very specific policy issues. Particularly in elections that may be very close, such cross-party support can discernibly change an outcome,” Michaud told The Inquisitr.

Indeed, this is particularly true in Ohio. The Buckeye State has traditionally been a so-called “swing state,” whose 18 electoral votes are much sought-after by candidates of both parties in the race to get the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the election. Trump won Ohio in 2016, and currently, the state appears to be tilting in Trump’s direction. Bringing out a former Republican governor of that state to endorse Biden could potentially tip the Ohio scales back in his direction.

William S. Bike, political consultant and author of the book Winning Political Campaigns, noted that support from across the aisle gives partisan voters who don’t like their candidate “permission” and shows their position is acceptable. Bike predicted that Kasich and other Republicans coming out and endorsing Biden could “peel away” votes that could go for Trump.

“And in states that could be won or lost by a few thousand votes out of millions cast, such as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, that support could make a huge difference,” Bike told The Inquisitr.

Kasich’s office has not specifically commented on these reports.