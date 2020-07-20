Larsa Pippen Flaunts Curves In Skin-Tight Mini dress: ‘Drama Free Zone’

Larsa Pippen declared a drama-free zone in her latest Instagram post while thrilling her followers with the sexy mini dress she wore.

The mother of four stood on a light-colored wooden staircase next to a wall that also featured a few rectangular windows, and one of them showed just a peek of a leafy green tree outside. Larsa posed next to several light switches with one leg bent and placed on the next stair while she leaned against the wall looking back and down and the camera. The setting had a lot of natural light, which hit Larsa’s long, highlighted hair, making it appear golden in the sunlight, and little pieces of it escaped around her face. She wore her tresses straight and pulled back in a half ponytail, and the lengths fell down her back to her waist. Her beautiful brown eyes and full luscious lips stood out in the shot, and she accessorized with large sparkly earrings.

Larsa put her curves on full display while wearing a skintight red and black printed mini dress with a hemline that stopped just under her curvaceous backside, revealing her toned thighs. The garment showcased the model’s flat stomach, full bust, and small waist. It featured a high neckline and long sleeves that ended just before her wrists. Larsa’s fingernails sported a light pink manicure.

The model’s fans were there for her sexy new pose as well as the declaration of no drama. More than 6,150 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and over 140 took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the mom. Both the heart and flame emoji appeared throughout the replies, indicating that users loved the look and thought that Larsa looked hot in her outfit.

“Wow, you are gorgeous, Larsa. A beautiful soul and a beautiful woman,” declared one fan.

“Drama free zone always. You look gorgeous as always,” a second Instagram user wrote, including several praise hand emoji.

“Give me your recipe to have that body. You look perfect,” replied a third follower.

“Especially when you are single, there’s no drama. I love it. Amazing as always,” a fourth devotee noted along with prayer hands, pink heart, and red heart eyes emoji.

Larsa is no strange to showing off her curves and keeping her Instagram followers engaged on the popular social media platform. Most recently, The Inquisitr reported that she showed off her bikini body with a selfie that she snapped while wearing a sexy black suit.