Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Charcoal Leggings & A White Tank Top

In her latest Instagram share, Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a snap that showed off her sculpted figure. The picture was taken outdoors in Sweden, as the geotag indicated.

Anna stood on a wooden bridge with a railing, and the structure overlooked a calm body of water. The water was surrounded by lush green trees off in the distance, and there were even a few lily pads floating nearby. The sky above was filled with fluffy white clouds, and the sun shone down on Anna’s curves.

She kept her look simple, wearing a pair of high-waisted charcoal gray leggings that clung to every inch of her fit figure. The bottoms accentuated her shapely posterior and also highlighted her toned thighs and calves. She paired the pants with a simple white tank top that had thin spaghetti straps and a cropped length. In the shot, Anna was facing the railing of the bridge with her back to the camera, so not much of the front of the look was visible

She finished off the sexy athletic ensemble with a pair of black-and-white sneakers, and balanced on her tip toes in the shot. Though her body wasn’t angled towards the camera, she had her face positioned so that her stunning features were visible in profile.

Anna’s long blond locks tumbled down her hair in a slightly tousled style, reaching all the way to her waist. She had her silky tresses pushed away from her face with a thick brown headband, and her neutral outfit highlighted her sculpted figure and stunning face to perfection. She had her eyes closed as she enjoyed a moment outdoors.

Anna paired the gorgeous snap with a caption that revealed to her followers that she was making time in nature part of her schedule, enjoying the beauty of her native Sweden. Her followers absolutely loved the share, and it racked up over 94,600 likes within three hours. It also received 853 comments in the same time span.

“Amazing location,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji, captivated by Anna’s surroundings.

“Your beauty is irresistible,” another follower added.

“You are gorgeous,” a third fan remarked.

“My new favorite view from now on,” another commented, loving Anna’s curves.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a snap that was taken indoors in Stockholm. She rocked a pair of light-wash high-waisted jeans, and paired the bottoms with a floral top that showed off a hint of skin and had a feminine vibe. She pulled her long blond locks up into a voluminous ponytail to complete the look.