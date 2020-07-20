‘General Hospital’ Hunks Crack Jokes About Returning To Work After Months-Long Hiatus

Some General Hospital cast members have been hinting on social media that they may finally get to head back to the set to begin taping new episodes soon. Everybody has been on hiatus since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there had been reports indicating that filming might resume during the week of July 20. Based on some of these new posts, people wonder if the cameras actually are ready to start rolling again.

On Monday afternoon, Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase) uploaded a photo to his Instagram page showing his current look. He had a bushy beard and wild, grown-out hairstyle going on, which clearly signaled he had kept his life pretty low-key throughout this months-long quarantine period.

In his caption, Josh mentioned heading back to work. He also noted that his General Hospital workplace was looking quite different from how it used to be. He went on to share some lessons he learned throughout quarantine and mentioned some tidbits regarding how he had spent his time.

This post immediately prompted a number of questions from curious General Hospital viewers. Many wanted to know when filming was starting again, but it didn’t appear that the actor responded to any of these questions.

Josh wasn’t the only General Hospital actor generating some buzz over this. William deVry (Julian Jerome), shared a number of posts via his Twitter page on Sunday that had his fans laughing and wondering about production resuming as well.

Will and Kin Shriner (Scott Baldin) were bantering back-and-forth about how Julian’s hair should be styled going forward. Soon, James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine) was looped into the chat.

James teasingly replied to one tweet and said he’d be blocking his co-star on the social media site if he shared one more selfie. The two men playfully tore into one another as the fans cracked up and soon James indicated that he had to call it quits from his end.

“.@WilliamdeVry1 thanks for a fun day. You’re a good friend. Now I’m off to bed… Some of us have to work in the morning,” he said in one Twitter post.

This immediately prompted General Hospital fans to ask whether that work comment meant that he’d be back on the GH set filming on Monday. Some others said that production wasn’t starting back up yet and there have been rumors swirling that things won’t begin again until August.

There have been some other signs on social media suggesting that the General Hospital cast may be preparing to start working again. Over the weekend, Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) shared on Instagram that she and beau Wes Ramsey (Peter August) were wrapping up their vacation and returning to Los Angeles.

Others noticed that Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) seemed to have shaved off a beard and changed his hair color back to black in his recent Instagram post.

It certainly sounded as if the General Hospital cast was at least preparing to head back to the set this week, or at least soon. At the same time, it has previously been noted that the situation is fluid and could change. People are very anxious to see new episodes return to ABC and more information about where this all stands should emerge soon.