Kelly Bensimon Wows In A Short Skirt & Denim Jacket In Montauk

Kelly Bensimon shared an update to her Instagram page on Monday afternoon, where she flaunted her long legs. The upload consisted of two new images that showed her in the same attire.

In the first photo in the series, Kelly could be seen leaning against a black SUV. There was a clear blue sky overhead and a few telephone wires that ran along the top of the photo. A blue sign in the distance read “Surfside Inn Restaurant,” and in the caption of the post, Kelly shared with her followers that she was in Montauk.

Kelly popped her hip to the side and draped her arms near her hips. She placed one leg on the ground and kicked the opposite behind her, resting it on the wheel of her car.

Kelly stepped on her dog’s pink leash, which was on the ground, and her pooch focused her attention on something straight ahead. The second image in the deck showed Kelly doing the same pose, but she gazed into the camera. The former Real Housewives of New York City star opted for a colorful outfit that showed off her incredible physique.

On her lower-half, Kelly sported a short skit that boasted different designs throughout its body. The piece was primarily black and it had patches of pink, white, and gold. The garment was worn high on her waist, and its daringly short length allowed the model to show off her bronze stems.

Kelly wore a black tank top that was tucked into her skirt, and its scooping neckline teased a glimpse of cleavage. She also rocked a denim, button-down top over her tank, and she decorated her collar with a gold chain necklace that boasted a large, circular medallion on end. She added several other accessories to her outfit, including a ring and bracelet.

The reality star styled her long, dyed tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled over either side of her shoulder. Kelly added a few loose waves to her mane.

In the caption of the post, she shared with fans that she was “feeling calm.” More than 400 fans have double-tapped the post while 20-plus have flocked to the comments section.

“Luv, the skirt! Where from?” one follower asked alongside a single dress emoji.

“That’s a good place to be,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Love you Kelly you are the most beautiful woman in the world,” another fan chimed in with a series of heart emoji.

“Luv the look, the dog, your skirt’s colors are awesome on you! I sense your calmness energy wise! Enjoy your day!” a fourth complimented.