Kara Del Toro Rocks Checkered Bikini Top & Tight Shorts In Beachside Snaps

Model Kara Del Toro looked ready to enjoy some time on the beach in her latest Instagram share. The update saw her rocking a red checkered bikini top with a pair of tight shorts while soaking up some sun.

Kara’s post consisted of two pictures that saw her looking relaxed and happy. The sky was clear, and it looked to be the perfect day to catch some rays. It looked as though the photos were snapped just before she set up a blanket on a portion of the sand. A bag, presumably full of everything she needed for her day of fun, was next to her. A tiny portion of the beach was visible off to the side.

The popular influencer wore a red and white checkered bikini. Her shorts were a light grey color, and they and were made of a textured fabric. She wore them over her bottoms, which were slightly visible through them. The top to her swimsuit featured underwire half cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. She also sported a white, long sleeve shirt, which she wore unbuttoned and open.

Kara’s hair was pulled back in a low bun. She sported a pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses, and accessorized her look with two gold necklaces and hoop earrings. One of the necklaces had a round pendant that hung just above her breasts, drawing the eye to her ample chest.

In the first photo, Kara was on her knees facing the camera. She looked off to the side and appeared to be in the process of taking off her shirt. The blouse was open, showing off her chest and her slender waist. Her legs were slightly parted, showing off her toned thighs.

The second picture showed Kara from a closer angle. She smiled at the camera while she cocked her hips to one side. The wind caught her shirt, giving her the perfect opportunity to show off her perfect tan as well as her hourglass shape.

Kara left a lengthy caption reminding her fans that Instagram was not reality, noting that she had moments when she felt down.

Some of Kara’s fans thanked her for the kind message.

“Thank you for this!!” one follower wrote.

“Thank you for the honesty,” a second Instagram user commented.

Most of the comments came from fans who raved over how good she looked in the snaps.

“The most beautiful thing I can see today is a photo of you,” quipped a third fan.

“Your level of Beauty is just ridiculous,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Kara seems to be getting the most out of the pleasant weather. Last week, she shared a snap that saw her enjoying some watermelon in the park while she rocked a white swimsuit with a plunging neckline.