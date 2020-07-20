Nazanin Mandi Poses In Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans For Sultry Photos

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is an ambassador for Missguided and continuously shares snapshots of herself in the garments.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a white off-the-shoulder crop top that showed off her shoulders. Also on display was her decolletage and a hint of her toned stomach. She paired the outfit with high-waisted light blue jeans and went barefoot for the occasion. Mandi decorated her toenails with black polish and accessorized with a white choker necklace. The 33-year-old styled her curly shoulder-length dark hair down for the occasion.

Mandi treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed outdoors near the beach. The former R U the Girl contestant leaned against a fence and rested her elbows on the surface. Mandi crossed her legs over and gave the camera lens full eye contact.

In the next slide, she was captured closer up. Mandi raised one hand to her curls and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the third and final frame, she flashed a smile on the brick pavement and placed both hands in her pockets. Mandi showed off her pearly whites and was snapped in front of a palm tree and a clear blue sky.

In the tags, the actress credited the photographer Emilynn Rose and makeup artist Nadia Mohammadpour.

For her caption, she told fans she was born and raised in California and asked her followers to comment on where they’re from. Mandi also treated her social media audience to a code that will allow them to get 20 percent off the Missguided website.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 18,300 likes and over 420 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“I love the outfit!!! Yasss Virgo sis blessing the timeline,” one user wrote, adding multiple heart-eyes and flame emoji.

“Always obsessing over you,” another person shared.

“I love it when you smile, it’s so wholesome,” remarked a third fan.

“You look STUNNING Naz,” a fourth admirer commented.

Posing in Missguided outfits is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she brightened up Instagram in an open yellow blazer jacket and went topless underneath. Mandi completed the ensemble with matching high-waisted pants that covered her feet and sported her curly hair down in a wet style. In the four-photo upload, she was captured on the sand in front of the sea.