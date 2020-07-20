Haley Kalil Sizzles In Skimpy Yellow Bikini In Teaser From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

On Monday, July 20, Haley Kalil treated her 320,000 Instagram fans to a teaser of her upcoming spread in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The former Miss Minnesota took to the app to share a short behind-the-scenes video that showed her working with the crew to capture a stunning shot.

The short clip, which had been considerably sped up, showed Kalil striking a pose in front of a large rock. She wore a yellow two-piece with white edges that showcased her sun-kissed skin. The bottoms had thin straps that tied into bows on her sides. Kalil wore them pulled up high on her sides, exposing her curvy hips. The low front allowed her to show off her tight lower stomach.

Kalil paired the bottoms with a matching top that boasted small triangles, which put her ample cleavage on show. The bra also had thin white straps that tied around her neck and back.

Several crew members could be seen moving about by the model as she played with her movements. Kalil stretched her arms up above her head, then moved them down to touch the sides of her body and finalized the clip by striking a funny pose.

Kalil shared in the caption that the magazine will come out tomorrow, July 21. She also noted that it “takes a village” to put the popular issue together and thanked the whole SI crew for their hard work.

Since being shared earlier today, the video has been viewed more than 58,000 times. It has garnered upwards of 14,100 likes and over 115 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to share their anticipation for the spread and to note their admiration for Kalil.

“Got my SI Swimsuit issue in the mail today!! [two fire] [sun emoji] Love your pics!” one user wrote.

“Omg!!! Love you in this yellow bikini!!” replied another user.

“You are so amazing! I remember meeting you at Faith Schways pageant coaching years ago! You go girl!” a third admirer chimed in.

“I’m loving what’s in that yellow bikini. Baby you have a Gorgeous Killer Body Sweetheart Wooooow,” added a fourth fan.

Kalil has been sharing her excitement over the latest edition of the magazine. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another video that captured her bouncing around in her kitchen ahead of an interview of Sports Illustrated, as she explained in the caption. Kalil wore a pumpkin-colored sweater that complimented her gingery complexion. The top was low-cut and buttoned up the front, revealing her cleavage. A gold double chain necklace drew further attention to her chest.