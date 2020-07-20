Camille Kostek Shows Fans Her ‘Major Wedgie Moment’ In Thong Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Camille Kostek is giving fans a glimpse of what went into her 2019 feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition — even the not-so-glamorous moments.

The model and girlfriend of NFL star Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram to share a video of what she called her “major wedgie moment” as she posed in a thong bikini on a beach in Australia. In the clip, Kostek leaned forward as she arched her back, showing off her well-toned physique in the bright sun.

The post sparked some viral interest, racking up more than 25,000 likes in just an hour and attracting a number of compliments from her followers.

“Rock those curves girl,” one fan wrote.

Others noted the seemingly unnatural pose that the model had to strike for the shot, which had her legs spread far apart as Camille tugged on the strings of her bikini, leading to a visible — and apparently uncomfortable — wedgie.

“Lol imagine posing like that,” a follower commented.

“My back hurts looking at that stance,” another added.

The video comes as Kostek has been apparently striking a nostalgic tone. Kostek has been sharing some of her old pictures and video from Sports Illustrated shoots to promote her appearance in the 2020 issue, which will be released later this week.

Camille shared that she traveled to the Dominican Republic for this year’s feature. As The Inquisitr noted, she took to Instagram earlier this week to share her cover image for the “Rookies” edition, showing the model rocking a very small, metallic bikini. Camille included the same photo in a slideshow connected to the “wedgie” video, showing fans some of the final package that came from the uncomfortable and somewhat awkward experience to capture the images.

Kostek is now getting ready for her second major appearance in the magazine, while also taking the time to look back at her big break. Camille told Forbes that being selected to be featured in the 2019 issue was one of the biggest moments of her life — as was the shoot itself.

“Getting selected was the best email of my life,” she recalled. “Location was Kangaroo Island in South Australia. That shoot, as a rookie, my first bikini, ended up on the cover. It was the first time I had flown overseas in business class.”

Those who want to see more of Camille will be able to see the latest shoot when the Sports Illustrated issue hits stands on Tuesday, July 21.