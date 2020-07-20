Madison Woolley Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Swimsuit While Posing Poolside

On Sunday, July 19, Australian model and YouTuber Madison Woolley shared a stunning snap with her 532,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 22-year-old standing outside on a sunny day in front of a sizable pool. Wooden lounge chairs can be seen in the background. While the exact location of the photoshoot was not specified, the post’s geotag indicated that the picture was snapped in Sydney, Australia.

Madison sizzled in a white one-shoulder swimsuit with cut-out detailing that left little to the imagination. The one-piece showcased her incredible curves, flat stomach, and toned thighs, much to the delight of her audience. The model shielded her face from the sun with a wide-brim straw hat. As for jewelry, she sported numerous rings, hoop earrings, and a silver watch worn on her left wrist.

The blond bombshell wore her shoulder-length hair in a sleek, straight style. She also sported a white-tip French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

For the photo, she struck a powerful pose by arching her back and placing one of her hands on her hips. Madison touched the brim of her hat and tilted her head. She gazed directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that the photo was taken at an earlier date, stating that she longed for her “Monday” to resemble the image.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“What a babe,” wrote a fan, adding fire emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous sweet girl,” added a different devotee.

“Forever obsessing over your hair babe,” remarked another follower, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“So stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, who appeared to have been rendered speechless by the picture, proceeded to leave a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for Madison.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this month, she delighted fans by uploading a provocative picture, in which she wore a black lace bustier and coordinating high-cut underwear while posing in a bathroom. That suggestive snap has been liked over 24,000 times since it was shared.