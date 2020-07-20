Savannah Prez Looks Hot While Flaunting Her Gym-Honed Curves In A Double Bikini Update

Savannah Prez treated her fans to a double update in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday afternoon. The fitness model stunned as she shared a body positive message in the caption of the post. She also revealed that the pics were taken in Belgium.

In the racy pics, Savannah wore the same bikini. The tiny top featured a colorful striped pattern and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a low cut to show off her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit firmly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips as it accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shots.

In the photo on the left, Savannah stood in front of a white wall. She pushed her hip out slightly and grabbed the ends of her hair with one hand, and held her phone with the other. That photo also showed off her body with more definition. The photo on the right was nearly identical, but show off her body with softer lines.

Savannah wore her long, dark hair parted down the center. She styled the locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

The model has grown a large following of over 800,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans immediately began to share their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 20,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 330 messages during that time.

“Your quads are seriously goals,” one follower stated.

“Amazing girl seriously, your physique is a work of art,” another gushed.

“You’re so good in shape WOW,” a third social media user wrote.

“I love it! Looking awesome as always and showing that you have also a great personality,” a fourth person gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to offering her fans fitness motivation, which often includes flashing her own fit figure in revealing outfits such as tight workout gear, plunging tops, and tight shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Savannah recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a bright pink sports bra and a pair of matching leggings. That upload also proved to be a popular one. That snap has pulled in more than 20,000 likes and over 280 comments to date.