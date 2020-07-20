Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Underboob In Peekaboo Bikini And Dances On Her Barbecue Grill

Gabriella had a message for critics of the videos that she shares on Instagram.

Gabriella Abutbol rocked a colorful bikini that likely grabbed many of her Instagram followers’ attention for her latest upload. In the video, she clapped back at those who follow her on social media who complain about her posts.

Gabriella’s new video was a promo for Bang Energy drink. She films content for the beverage brand weekly, and fans of her work seem to love how she shows off both her sexy and silly sides in the ads. However, her latest creation was directed at the internet trolls who share negative comments about her promotional work on her Instagram page.

The promo began with a shot of the dark-haired model mocking her critics by sitting in front of a laptop and pretending to be one of them. She was then shown rocking a strapless bikini that featured a green, yellow, and red tie-dye print. The swimsuit included a bandeau top that put Gabriella’s ample cleavage on display in more than one way. A large knotted detail in the center of the top pulled the neckline down a bit lower, while a large peekaboo cutout on the lower bust exposed an eyeful of underboob. The garment also boasted a second tie underneath the bust.

Gabriella’s matching bottoms had an adjustable scrunch front and skinny side straps that stretched over the curve of her hips and pert posterior. The model’s bathing suit perfectly showcased the bombshell body that has helped her become a social media sensation.

In her video, Gabriella gave viewers a glimpse of the lavish lifestyle that her online partnerships have seemingly funded. Some of the footage was filmed underneath the thatched roof of a small pavilion. She stood on the counter of her outdoor grill and danced around as she sipped on her Bang Energy drink.

“What are you guys saying?” Gabriella said into the camera. “I’m currently dancing on my barbecue.”

In another shot, the model was sunbathing on a lounger.

“How’s that keyboard warrior stuff working for you guys?” she said. “Let me know in the comments.”

In the final scene, Gabriella was floating around in her massive pool in an inner tube. She asked her viewers if they were still wondering why she uploads videos. While some of her followers might like to complain about what she films, her visual clapback was a big hit with her many admirers.

“Lmao the voice at the beginning is exactly how I picture these fools,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Best person and content to follow on all of Instagram!!!” read a rave review of her work.

“Give them hell my friend, your videos are fun,” another fan remarked.

“Hot and funny!!! Love it,” one more satisfied viewer wrote.