Teresa Giudice Reportedly ‘Shaken’ After Family Shooting Of Judge Who Sentenced Her To Prison

Teresa Giudice is reportedly “shaken” and “emotional” after hearing about the shocking murder of Esther Salas’ son, The Sun reports. Salas was the judge who presided over the case that saw Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice sentenced to prison for fraud. The New Jersey judge was also recently assigned a case linked to the crimes allegedly committed by Jeffery Epstein.

On Sunday, a man dressed in a FedEx uniform entered the Salas home and shot and killed her son. The gunman also shot Salas’ husband Mark Anderl, who was taken to the hospital with critical wounds. He is currently in stable condition.

Teresa’s attorney James Leonard, Jr., said that after hearing about the shocking shootings, Teresa was emotional and praying for the judge and her family.

“Teresa was very shaken by the news and was very emotional when she heard about it,” he said. “She told me that [she] would be praying very heavily for Judge Salas and her family.”

“This is absolutely devastating,” Leonard added.

In 2014, the US District Attorney — the first Latina to be appointed to the position — oversaw the fraud case against the Guidice’s. The couple was accused of hiding assets, failing to file tax returns and falsifying income statements. Ultimately, Salas sentenced Teresa to 15 months in prison and Joe to 41 months behind bars for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa started her sentence in January 2015 and was released in December 2015. Joe began his sentence shortly after Teresa was released.

The decision ultimately resulted in Joe serving his time and then being ordered to leave the country. He was released in March 2019, when he was sent to an ICE facility to await the results of his appeal of the decision to have him deported. Rather than stay in the facility, which he said had horrible conditions, he chose to go to his native country to continue the battle. He now resides in Italy.

While he doesn’t get to see his four daughters as often as he says he’d like to, the girls are reportedly going to fly to Italy to see him in August.

During the hearing, the couple was ordered to bring probation paperwork to the court, but failed to do so.

“On one hand, I see you’re a savvy businesswoman. But then you’re going to tell me you don’t know how to cooperate with probation?” Salas said. “Full disclosure of your financial assets was a requirement. The lack of transparency, that’s what offends the court.”