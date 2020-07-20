Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Skimpy Pink Bikini On Instagram

Kinsey Wolanski treated her fans to a massive collection of new photos on her Instagram feed on Monday afternoon. In the sultry series, the actress rocked a three-toned pink bikini that just barely provided any coverage as she posed with a beach towel in “the great outdoors,” according to her caption.

The photos showed Kinsey standing in front of what looked to be a golf cart and a pick-up truck on a beach, though her background was mostly out of focus. In one shot, a long path could be seen lined with palm trees. The evening sun appeared to be setting on Kinsey as she posed under the golden rays in her towel after a dip in the water.

Kinsey’s look included a triangle-shaped top in vertical stripes of various pink shades. The fabric ruched over her chest, so a ton of skin was on show. The low-cut neckline exposed her ample cleavage, while the sides featured an open concept that exposed her sideboob. The top also appeared to ride up slightly to show off the YouTuber’s underboob.

Kinsey’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and an incredibly high-cut matching thong. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were on full display in the tight bikini.

Kinsey accessorized her outfit with a small pair of hoop earrings and a few rings on her fingers. She wore her blond locks slicked back in soaking wet waves.

In the first few photos, Kinsey stood behind a bush and began to untie one side of her bikini bottoms. She tugged at the strings to expose even more skin and stared at the camera. Another shot showed the model with her hands on her cheeks. The motion pushed her cleavage even further out of her top. A few images also showed the babe with an orange, black and white towel wrapped around her body as she strolled down the path.

Kinsey’s post was liked more than 175,000 times in a few hours. It also received more than 770 comments, proving to be a success with Kinsey’s fans.

“Ain’t nobody as beautiful or perfect as you kins,” fellow model Mariana Morais said in a comment.

“Ummmm what wow you are a babe,” another user added.

Kinsey always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Last week, she rocked a blue bikini in a throwback post from Portugal, which her fans loved.