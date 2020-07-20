Orlando Bloom Says He’s In ‘A Waking Nightmare’ And ‘Broken’ While Dog Mighty Is Still Missing

Orlando Bloom revealed that he is “broken wide open,” feels “powerless,” and is living “a waking nightmare” because he is unable to find his missing dog Mighty, as The Sun reported.

Mighty went missing last week, as The Inquisitr previously reported, and the actor offered a reward to anyone who could help him find his beloved red poodle. But since then, he’s had no luck, and the situation is causing him some serious emotional distress.

“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare,” he wrote.

He wrote that he felt powerless and could relate to what so many others are feeling right now as they too are losing loved ones.

“The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now,” he wrote, adding that he was also a devoted father. But, he noted, “there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.”

The 43-year-old told people that his dog was microchipped and had contact information on his collar, and that he would provide a reward to anyone who could give information that would lead to the dog’s return.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Fiance Kay Perry has also put up reward posters detailing $5,000 for the return of their furry family member. As the news outlet details, Bloom asked that people not send false reports because he was already struggling emotionally. He has also hired a pet detective to try to figure out where their teacup poodle went.

Bloom has posted numerous photos of him and his dog over the years and has added several more over the past few days as he begs his followers to help him locate his dog. The posts have been met with hundreds of thousands of likes and an outpouring of support from celebrities and social media followers alike.

Mighty first came home with the Pirates of the Caribbean star in 2017 after he and now-fiance Katy Perry were taking a break from their relationship. The couple is now expecting their first child together and they also have a second poodle named Nugget.