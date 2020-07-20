Chloe Saxon Is ‘Too Hot To Handle’ In A Sexy Two-Piece Set

Social media influencer Chloe Saxon showcased her killer curves on her page in a double-photo Instagram update that was “too hot to handle.” The Monday afternoon upload was added to her feed a few moments ago and has quickly been earning attention.

The first image in the series captured Chloe posed in profile in a parking garage. The scenery included a concrete ceiling with a metal bar and rectangular lights running across the top. A single white wall added a pop of brightness to the image. Chloe gazed into the camera with an alluring stare as she held a cup of coffee from Starbucks in her left hand. The black-haired beauty extended her left leg forward, and her other was behind her booty.

The second image showed the model with her front toward the camera. She was looking away from the lens with her lips parted. Chloe grasped her coffee cup with her manicured nails and showed off her killer curves in an outfit from Missy Empire.

On her upper half, the model rocked a tight black bra with thin straps and a scooping neckline that offered generous views of her ample bust. A set of thick straps crisscrossed under her chest and helped draw attention to her trim abs. The bottoms were just as sexy and had a thick waistband that was worn over her navel. Both sides of the outfit were ruched, and a set of strings tied in knots near her shapely thighs, which were both decorated with tattoos.

Chloe accessorized her sizzling outfit with a pair of gold earrings and a necklace to match. Her makeup application was fierce, and she added winged eyeliner and a vibrant pink gloss to her pout. The social media star pulled her long, dark tresses back in a ponytail, and she wore a white baseball cap over her head.

In its short time live, Chloe’s photo attracted plenty of attention from her 790,000-plus fans. More than 2,700 fans have double-tapped the picture to express their love while 50 have left compliments. Several other social media users were left speechless and commented with flame, heart, and heart-eyed emoji instead of words.

“You look so beautiful,” one follower commented with a series of red heart emoji attached at the end of her post.

“To hot? Girl you’re fire,” a second fan exclaimed.

“Beautiful and gorgeous lady Chloe. Lovely figure u have and lovely cleavage and thigh leg showing and lovely smile, ur always so Hot,” a third wrote alongside a single flame emoji.