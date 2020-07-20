Britney Spears Stuns In No Makeup Selfie On Instagram

Britney Spears is glowing in her latest selfie on Instagram. The star shared a snap of herself makeup-free with her 25.6 million followers.

Britney gazes into the camera in the close-up snap. Patches of sunlight gleam on her face and skin, suggesting she has a fence or hedge to block out direct sunlight in this section of the yard. Her long blond hair is half tied up, leaving her bangs out and a strand of hair falling over her left shoulder. Britney rocks this hairdo often, which can be seen in her previous Instagram posts showcasing her outfits and dance moves.

The 38-year-old said in the caption that a natural look is the way to go and that it makes people look younger.

“After all this time in my life I’m just learning that no makeup is the way to go,” she wrote.

The star usually wears dark smoky eyes and opts to leave the rest of her face more natural. In this selfie, her brown eyes pop without the dark eye shadow she normally wears. However, she admitted that she is wearing mascara in the photo, as evidenced by her long lashes.

Britney shows off a black-and-red floral choker and a matching white off-the-shoulder floral top speckled with tiny roses in the backyard selfie. Her lush garden greenery is the perfect backdrop for taking pictures.

She followed the initial selfie up with two more, which she simply captioned with three sun hat emoji. In the second set of no-makeup selfies, Britney’s bangs are pushed to the side to show off more of her pretty face. The second set of selfies also gives a clearer view of the red roses on the former teen idol’s choker.

At the time of writing this article, Britney’s first makeup-free selfie has 200,000 likes and over 8,000 comments. Fans of the singer and dancer took to the comments section on Instagram to express their love for her more natural look.

“A real life doll,” one fan gushed.

“Stunning as always,” another wrote.

“Britney you are so naturally beautiful! Love you 🙂 We support you!” a third fan commented.

“You look absolutely stunning and gorgeous! I love this natural look! Everyone looks good with makeup, but not everyone does without. You are definitely one of them looking good without makeup,” a final fan said, complimenting the singer’s natural beauty.

