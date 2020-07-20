Demi Rose Flaunts Impressive Assets In Pink Sequined Mini Dress: ‘Sweetest Mystery’

British model Demi Rose slipped into a sequined mini dress in her most recent Instagram update. Her post featured her looking smoking hot as she struck several poses while she posed outside.

Demi’s dress was covered in pink sequins. It had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut, scoop neckline showed off her cleavage. The little number clung to her curves, highlighting her pert derrière. The hemline was short — resting just below her cheeks. The skimpy number also had a slit on the bottom, exposing her bare thigh. She completed her look with a pair of white strappy sandals.

The popular influencer included three snapshots in her post, with each one seemingly more sexy than the next. She posed outside on a short wall that was situated near a patch of tall grass.

In the first snapshot, Demi faced the camera while she perched on the edge of the wall. With a pouty look on her face, she leaned on one hand while she gave the camera a sultry look. Her back was slightly arched, showing off her voluptuous chest. She crossed her legs, flashing her toned thigh.

Demi flaunted her assets in the second picture, which caught her from behind at a slight side angle. The model sat on her feet and arched her back, putting her booty on full display. Her head was turned to the side, and she wore a sultry expression on her face. Her long, dark hair cascaded in waves down her back.

The model was standing in the third image, which saw her from the side. She placed one hand on her knee while she arched her back and flaunted her booty and bare thigh. She tilted her head back and looked over her shoulder at the camera. The sexy pose also showed off her bustline and slender waist.

Unsurprisingly, the update was a big hit, racking up more than 93,000 likes with an hour of her sharing it.

Hundreds of her fans flocked to the comments section to give the post some love.

“you are so beautiful,” wrote one follower.

“Such a Gorgeous Woman,” a second Instagram user commented.

“How is a human being this fine??” quipped a third admirer.

“Beautiful!! You are the sweetest mystery to discover,” a fourth fan replied in response to her caption.

Demi certainly knows how to get the attention of her followers. She generally does it by wearing revealing outfits that show plenty of skin. Earlier in the month, the buxom brunette rocked a sheer dress that featured sexy cut-out sections that gave her followers a peek at her bare skin.