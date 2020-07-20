Nancy Pelosi Says Donald Trump Will Be Leaving The White House ‘Whether He Knows It Yet Or Not’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday and touched on the possibility that Donald Trump won’t leave office if he loses in November, Breitbart reported.

“The fact is whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” Pelosi said. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inauguration a duly elected President of the United States.”

Pelosi’s comment comes after the president refused to explicitly say he would leave the White House if he loses while speaking with Fox News’ Chris Wallace. Nevertheless, Pelosi suggested that there is no chance that Trump will be able to remain in Washington if he fails at the ballot box and pointed to the “process” that takes place following each general election.

“It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there because the presidency is the presidency.”

Pelosi concluded by pointing to the “more important subject” of the coronavirus pandemic, which she suggested that America was going to successfully overcome.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Many prominent figures have sounded the alarm on the possibility that Trump will not leave his position if he loses in November. As reported by CNBC, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show last month that the real estate mogul may refuse to exit the presidential office. However, Biden expressed confidence that the United States military would make sure that Trump is removed in the case of his loss.

“I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said.

Pelosi has expressed similar concerns in the past. Per Vox, the 80-year-old politician told the New York Times’s Glenn Thrush in May that America must be prepared for the possibility that Trump will attempt to challenge election results that show a Democratic win. She also expressed concern that the president would question the midterm results. After the midterms, Trump complained that media coverage was not focusing enough on the Senate races.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump has previously said he may refuse to leave office, although he often says so jokingly. Regardless, the frequent appearance of this joke has fueled fears that he will resist an electoral loss. In addition, some Democrats have suggested that there is no effective plan in place in the case that such a scenario becomes reality.