Nastia Liukin Flaunts Enviable Legs In Short Shorts In The Middle Of Texas ‘Heat Wave’

Former gymnast and social media star Nastia Liukin showed off her incredible figure on Instagram in two sizzling new photos. The upload was added to her feed on Monday afternoon and has caused quite a stir already.

The first image in the series captured Nastia outside, where she was lying on a green surface. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Dallas, Texas. Nastia draped one arm over her forehead and placed the opposite one near her hip. Her lips were parted, and she flashed a glimpse of her pearly whites for the camera. The second image showed Nastia in the same pose, but that shot offered a full view of her figure.

Nastia placed both feet high on a black chain-link fence that had a matching tarp directly behind it. In the caption of the photo, she told followers that Texas was in the middle of a heatwave, and her look sent temperatures soaring.

On her upper half, Nastia sported a black sweatshirt from the famous streetwear brand Joah Brown. The piece had long sleeves and appeared to be cropped, which allowed Nastia to show off her fit abs. Her bottoms were more revealing than the top. She opted for tight, tan spandex that hit a few inches above her knee and left her enviable legs well within sight. Her stems were entirely bronze, and the gymnast made sure to credit Billie the Label for the sexy garment.

Nastia wore a gold Chanel belt around her tiny waist and added some sandals from Wyld Blue to her feet. She shielded her eyes from the blistering sun with a pair of black aviator sunglasses. She wore a set of diamond earrings and a gold necklace to complete her look. It looked like her long, blond locks were worn down, and they gathered behind her head where she lay. The babe also made sure to credit her stylist in the caption of the post.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Nastia’s page for a few minutes, but it’s earning a lot of attention. More than 1,800 have double-tapped the update, and dozens have left compliments.

“Wowwwww who took these incredible photos?!! Hehe,” one follower wrote.

“Ps. Loveeeee this look! Chanel sportswear chic,” a second Instagrammer chimed in with the addition of a kissy-face emoji.

“YOU ARE MY INSPIRATION,” a third gushed.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth chimed.