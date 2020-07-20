Katelyn Runck Celebrates Her Birthday In Skintight Crop Top & High-Slit Maxi Skirt

Katelyn Runck celebrated her birthday on Monday by giving fans a glimpse at her birthday outfit on Instagram. The stunning model shared a few photos and a video in which she showed off her insane abs and legs in a cream-colored crop top and skirt that left almost nothing to the imagination.

The post showed Katelyn standing in front of a black painted window pane. On the other side of the window, small white flowers could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin. She looked as radiant as ever on her 29th birthday.

Katelyn’s outfit featured a skintight long-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline. The fabric came up to the center of her chest, leaving her ample cleavage exposed. The tight-fitting top rode up slightly beneath her bust, leaving her rock-hard midsection completely exposed.

Katelyn paired the crop top with a matching wrap maxi skirt. The waistband was ruched and rested low on her hips to fully expose her abs. On one side, a slit ran all the way up her leg, showing off her toned thigh.

Katelyn let her outfit do all the talking as she skipped accessories and styled her hair down in simple messy waves. She finished off the look with a pair of nude strappy wedges.

In the first image, Katelyn pushed one hip out to the side, which pulled the fabric away from her leg and emphasized her curvy figure. She pulled her arms back and popped out her chest, flashing a sly smile at the camera. The second image showed the fitness guru with her other hip out. This time, she flexed her six-pack abs.

Katelyn also included a behind-the-scenes video in which she struck several poses. She pointed one foot out in a way that elongated her pins and popped her round booty out. At one point, she pushed her hair back and tugged at the front of her shirt to expose even more cleavage.

Katelyn’s post received more than 13,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in two hours as fans showered her with praise in the comments section and wished her a happy birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Looking great today!” one fan said with a few flame emoji.

“You are glowing,” another user added.

“You get more beautiful with every shot,” a third fan wrote.

Katelyn has proven that she can bring her A-game to any look. She went for sporty vibes in another post this week that showed her wearing a tight sports bra and leggings.