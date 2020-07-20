Monica Huldt Soaks Up Some Sun While Wearing A Mismatched Bikini In Beverly Hills

Monica Huldt went scantily clad in a racy new Instagram post over the weekend. The Swedish model flashed her curvaceous body while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Monica looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a tiny mismatched bikini. The top featured a green and white print and gold metal embellishments. It fastened behind her back and showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

She also rocked a pair of white string bikini bottoms that tied around her curvy hips while fitting snugly around her petite waist. The bottoms also gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs while accentuating her flat tummy and impressive abs in the process. She accessorized the style with a pair of dark round sunglasses on her face.

Monica posed in a wooded area with her feet in what appeared to be a stream. She placed one hand on a fallen log and the other on her thigh as she pushed her hip out and arched her back. She had one knee bent and gave a flirty smirk into the camera as she soaked up some sun.

In the geotag on the post, she revealed her location to be Beverly Hills, California. In the the background of the shot tons of green foliage could be seen, as well as large rocks.

Monica has earned more than 844,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those admirers swarmed the post to share their love. The photo garnered more than 9,800 likes in less than 24 hours after it was published her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 remarks on the photo during that time.

“That water looks nice and cool. You gona make it boil!!!” one follower remarked.

“You are so beautiful and sweet as always,” another stated.

“You have a great perfect body,” a third comment read.

“What big eyes you have gorgeous lady,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The racy snap was nothing new for the model’s followers. She often showcases her curves in scanty bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight tops for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica stunned her fans just last week when she wore in a navy blue and white striped bathing suit while striking a pose in her bathroom. To date, that upload has reeled in more than 10,000 likes and over 220 comments.