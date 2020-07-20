Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skimpy Tropical Print Bikini

On Monday, July 20, American cosplay model Liz Katz started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 32-year-old posing in what appears to be a dimly lit hotel room. A sizable bed with a white duvet and a desk with a chair can be seen in the background.

Liz flaunted her fantastic figure in a tropical pattern bikini that featured a plunging top with front tie detailing and a pair of matching low-rise bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the black ink tattoo on her upper arm. She finished off the sexy look with a black sarong.

The blond bombshell styled her long blond hair in a messy half-ponytail, with tousled pieces framing her gorgeous face.

For the photo, Liz stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She held onto the sarong as she looked directly at the camera, smiling sweetly.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemingly made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and noted that she was unable “to go on vacation.” She stated to remedy the situation she decided to “dress” in the tropical theme.

Fans seemed to have loved the picture as it soon racked up more than 23,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“D*mn that body is amazing,” wrote a fan, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look ABSOLUTELY STUNNING as always sweetheart,” added a different devotee.

“Wow so beautiful and sexy,” remarked another admirer, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Liz you look [f]antastic babe very sexy outfit,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The cosplayer, who is currently seven months pregnant, clarified that the photo was taken a year prior when she was 31-years-old in the comment section.

Liz is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she opted to go topless while cosplaying as the character Daenerys Targaryen from the series Game of Thrones. That post has been liked over 48,000 times since it was shared.