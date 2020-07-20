Gwen Singer Goes Topless As She Dances In The Bathroom While Brushing Her Teeth

Gwen Singer returned to her Instagram account on Sunday for a racy new video update. The model went scantily clad as she preached the importance of good oral hygiene in the caption of the post.

In the racy clip, Gwen went topless while wearing nothing but a skimpy gray miniskirt. She showcased her muscular arms and shoulders, as well as her toned back as she brushed her teeth.

The skirt wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while accentuating her flat tummy. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the upload. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings.

In the video, Gwen stood in her bathroom in front of the mirror. She had her arms pulled in tightly to her body in order to cover her bare chest. She placed one hand on her elbow and the other held her toothbrush as she danced around and gyrated her booty while scrubbing her pearly whites.

In the background of the clip, a sink and empty towel rack were visible, as well as a some plain white walls.

Gwen wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. She styled the brunette locks in straight strands that fell down her back and swayed back and forth as she wiggled to some music.

The model has accumulated more than 1.1 million followers on her social media account. Many of which shared their support for the post.

The video has been watched more than 76,000 times in just under 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers have also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 comments during that time.

“You’re just so amazing and a whole great big bottle of joy and positivity [sic]. Thanks for always brightening each day,” one follower declared.

“I never thought brushing your teeth was sooooo SEXY!” stated another.

“I love your personality. So original,” a third social media user wrote.

“We need more motivational posts like this,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her show off her gorgeous figure in tiny outfits for her online posts. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and racy tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this month when she posed in a barely there brown tube top and a pair of white panties. To date, that upload has racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 600 comments.