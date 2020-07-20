‘Suicide Squad’: Fans Call For Ayer Cut Of Film To Be Released

Suicide Squad fans are asking for the original cut of the film by David Ayer to be released, as reported by Cinema Blend.

The “Release the Ayer Cut” movement has taken to Twitter today in the hopes that Warner Brothers and HBO Max will release Ayer’s original version to the public.

The 2017 film was released to much critical acclaim. Fans speculate that the Suicide Squad director is supporting “#ReleaseTheAyerCut.” This comes after he posted an image on Twitter of him directing the 2017 DC Cinematic Universe film. Judging by the barbed wire in front of him, fans believe this image was from a scene of Harley Quinn in prison.

Earlier in the year, Ayer explained that the direction of the film was changed following the success of Marvel’s Deadpool.

“My soulful drama was beaten into a ‘comedy,'” he said.

Suicide Squad fans are taking note from Justice League fans who used the same approach with “Release the Snyder Cut.” The Jack Snyder version of Justice League is due to be released in 2021 and will be the original cut of the 2017 DC film.

In particular, Suicide Squad fans were disappointed with Jared Leto’s portrayal of the Joker. According to Cinema Blend, many of Leto’s scenes were cut from the film. Ayer confirmed on Twitter today that the Joker was originally filmed and scripted to appear at the end of the film, having partnered with Enchantress, who was played by Cara Delevingne.

“Of course you were not permitted to see it my friend,” he tweeted to a fan.

“I wanna see the mad love story that was filmed,” one fan wrote under the “#ReleaseTheAyerCut” and “#opSKWAD” hashtags.

“The potential is infinite. The most comic accurate looking joker. I hope we get to see David Ayer and Jared Leto’s complete vision for Joker,” another fan said.

“#ReleaseTheAyerCut so this incredible actor can have his dedicated performance seen the way it was intended,” a third fan said, including an image of Jared Leto playing the Joker.

Cinema Blend suspects that if the trend gets the attention of Warner Brothers and HBO Max, an announcement for a release could be made as soon as August 22, at the marketing exhibit DC FanDome.

The Inquisitr previously reported that The Suicide Squad, which is the sequel to the original 2017 movie, is still due to be released in 2021, according to director James Gunn. However, Gunn explained that he has little say on how Warner Bros. will ultimately proceed with the film. This comes after Harley Quinn’s solo spinoff, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, did not perform as well at the box office as initially hoped. The film was renamed from Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn to try and draw more attention to the main character, played by Margot Robbie.