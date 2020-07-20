Katy Perry Addresses Rumors That Jennifer Aniston Is Going To Be Her Baby’s Godmother

Katy Perry has set the record straight on rumors she asked Jennifer Aniston to be her baby’s godparent, reported E! Online.

In an interview with Australia’s TheKyle and Jackie O Show, Perry stated that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom received a text message from Aniston when the rumors began circulating.

“She texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, ‘Wow! This is a wild rumor,” she said.

I mean, God knows, she’s, you know, with her, she’s had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from. But, you know, that is the product of the media and the internet.

“You should definitely believe everything that you read,” she joked.

The Mirror first reported the rumors, claiming an anonymous source said Perry and Aniston had grown close during lockdown, going on socially distanced walks together, and that Aniston was the couple’s first choice for godmother.

“She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her,” the source said, adding that the pair had been friends for nearly ten years.

Aniston is a godmother to Coco, the daughter of her Friends co-star Courtney Cox.

During the interview, Perry also discussed the changes her body had experienced during her pregnancy, reported The Inquisitr.

Wearing a crop top promoting her upcoming album Smile, Perry described herself as being “large Marge in charge,” adding that pregnancy had given her a different viewpoint in regards to her body and that she was grateful for her changing shape.

However, she admitted that she was at a point where “everything was swollen”, and that her hands and feet had recently started to swell.

Despite that, she has been hard at work promoting Smile, describing the album as a “hopeful” record.

Smile was written after a particularly dark period for Perry. In an interview with CBC Radio One, she said she had contemplated suicide during a break with Bloom, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The singer first announced her pregnancy in March, during an Instagram Live, and revealed she was carrying a girl in April. While she has not confirmed a due date, it is expected she will give birth in a matter of weeks, as she had previously told fans she would be giving birth in the summer.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.