Lily Allen Shares Epic Topless ‘Q’ Magazine Cover After Publication Announces Its Closure

British singer Lily Allen took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photos from when she graced the cover of Q Magazine. This morning, the publication announced its closure and final print issue after 34 years, per The Guardian.

In the first shot, the “Who’d Have Known” songstress posed topless for the occasion. Allen showed off her bareback and opted for tiny shorts and black leggings underneath. She completed her outfit with black heels that gave her some height and didn’t accessorize with any visible jewelry. The brunette beauty styled her long straight hair down with a fringe and appeared to have applied black polish to her short nails.

For the first cover, Allen was snapped in the middle of two black panthers. She turned her back to the camera and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. The talented songwriter placed one hand on her hip and raised the other to her mouth.

In the next slide, Allen slayed a leathery ensemble. The 35-year-old posed in a jacket with skintight leggings of the same material. She rocked red stilettos and sported her long dark hair down.

For the second cover, Allen was caught in motion. The BRIT Award-winner kicked one leg up and held a broken microphone stand with both hands, which gave fans the illusion that she snapped it in half with her knee. She owned an open-mouth expression and looked to be shouting.

For her caption, the entertainer expressed that she was sad to hear about Q Magazine coming to an end and felt it was “very nice of them” to put her on their cover a couple of times.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 18,500 likes and over 180 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“Will forever remember the panther cover. Iconic!” one user wrote.

“That’s really sad. I’m in the US but have bought issues of Q here. This whole year has been a giant bummer,” another person shared.

“That’s a belter of a cover. Smoking,” remarked a third fan.

“That’s some killer covers,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the crown emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her outfits is nothing new for Allen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a series of pics wearing a leopard-print top and stripey yellow-and-white pajama shorts. The “Somewhere Only We Know” chart-topper accessorized herself with a necklace, a ring that was in the shape of a smiley face, and white cleaning gloves.