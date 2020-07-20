Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Killer Curves & Flawless Tan In Tiny Bikini

Model Sofia Bevarly looked every bit summer ready in her latest Instagram share. She uploaded a series of photos that featured her rocking a bikini while she posed outside.

The post consisted of two photos that featured Sofia barefoot as she posed on a white iron chair, which was seen from a side view. She was next to a row of palm trees on a green lawn. Dappled sunlight filtered through the trees, casting patches of light on her skin as well as the foliage around her.

Sofia’s bikini had a blue and white print pattern. The top had a halter-style neck and triangle-shaped cups. The tiny number showed off plenty of cleavage and side boob. The bottoms featured loopy bows that sat high on her hips.

In the first picture, Sofia sat in the chair and faced the camera. She leaned one arm on the back while she held her other hand in her hair. She gave the camera a sultry look with her lips parted. One of her legs was folded under her other, showing off her toned thighs. The pose showed off her voluptuous chest and slender waist.

Sofia was standing in the second snapshot. She faced the lens with one of her calves on the seat. With one hand on the back of the chair, she tugged on the side of her bottoms. The pose showed off her hourglass shape and shapely legs. Her smooth, bronze skin looked flawless as she gazed at the lens with a serious expression on her face. She styled her long hair straight with a few strands falling over one of her shoulders.

The post was a hit among her admirers, with more than 17,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of it being share to her Instagram account.

As usual, Sofia’s adoring fans poured on the compliments in the comments section.

“You were perfect! Beautiful face, no Botox, no crazy procedures, just natural stunning beauty/cuteness and that body is to die for!” gushed one fan.

“My goodness girl… you are going to cause heat-stroke! :-),” a second follower quipped.

“You are looking absolutely stunning in these two photos and that’s a gorgeous bikini in you,” wrote a third admirer.

“Beautiful and gorgeous photoshoot Sofia,” a fourth fan commented.

Sofia seems to enjoy wearing swimsuits, as a quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals. She must own dozens of different styles and colors. Earlier in the month, she rocked a colorful bathing suit top with a pair of Daisy Dukes.