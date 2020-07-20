Marli Alexa Flaunts Her Petite Frame In A Sexy Corset Top & Some Tight Jeans

Marli Alexa went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday. The stunning model put on a busty show in a revealing outfit as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Marli looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny pale purple corset top. The garment featured gold chain straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage while it clung tightly to her flat tummy and petite frame.

She teamed the top with a pair of light-colored jeans. The skintight denim wrapped snugly around her tiny waist while it hugged her hips. She accessorized the style with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

Marli posed with hand resting in front of her and the other grabbing at the strap of her top. She pushed her hip out slightly, and arched her back just a bit as she gave a smoldering stare into the lens. In the background of the shot, some leather couches, neon sign, and a bar area could all be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle for the shot. The golden locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Marli has amassed a following of over 523,000 fans on her Instagram account. Many of those admirers rushed to the post to click the like button more than 13,000 times within the first 18 hours after it went live on the platform. Her followers also took to the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You are so absolutely gorgeous!!” one follower stated.

“Wow wonderful and amazing eyes,” another wrote.

“Wowww absolutely gorgeous and sexy there my dear girl muaahh,” a third comment read.

“I can’t breathe. You literally take my breath away with your stunning good looks. Those eyes are looking right into my soul. Simply gorgeous,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing some skin in her online pics. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, skimpy tops, and tiny shorts in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a tight pink cropped shirt and a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 250 comments to date.