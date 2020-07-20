Suzy Cortez Rocks Pigtail Braids & Red Bra In Sexy New Snapshot

Social media influencer and model Suzy Cortez sizzled in a smoking-hot new update that captured her in a revealing outfit. The post was shared with her eager audience on Monday morning and served as the perfect start to the week for many.

The photo captured Suzy posed outside in the middle of the street. The background of the image was blurred, but a few cars and trees were able to be distinguished. The Brazilian babe appeared in profile and struck a sexy pose in the up-close and personal image. Suzy arched her back slightly and draped one arm over her head as she placed the opposite on her back. The model sported a scandalous outfit that showed off her fit physique to perfection.

On her upper half, Miss BumBum World 2019 sported a sexy bra with a vibrant red hue. It had thin straps that were worn around her neck, and its small bodice treated her audience to a generous view of cleavage. The bottom was tight on her ribs and appeared to push her chest up even further. The sunlight reflected off of Suzy’s ripped arms and trim tummy.

On her lower half, Suzy sported a pair of tiny shorts that were frayed around the edges. Its cheeky design tucked into her bottom and flaunted her pert derriere and her sculpted thighs. The model also showed off a dark ink tattoo on her rib and another one on her bicep. She rocked a pair of chic, oversized sunglasses as an accessory but did not appear to add any jewelry.

Suzy pulled back her long, dark tresses in tight pigtail French braids that fell on her shoulders and tied on the bottom with black hairbands. Suzy also rocked a bold red lip to match the color of her bra.

Unsurprisingly, the photo has accrued a ton of attention from Suzy’s loyal followers. More than 6,000 have double-tapped the post to show their admiration while another 70 have flocked to the comments section. Most Instagrammers chimed in with emoji while a few others used words.

“Have a good day friend,” one follower commented alongside a series of red hearts.

“I love you Suzy,” a second fan chimed in.

“AMAZING,” another Instagram used raved.

Suzy has been loving the pigtail look in recent weeks. It was shared by The Inquisitr earlier this month that the Brazilian babe rocked the same skimpy outfit as she did in her most recent share. However, she offered a different view of her fabulous figure in the previous post.