Lauren Dascalo Sizzles In Orange Mesh Bikini During Squirt Gun War On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo unleashed her silly side in a new Bang Energy promotional video on her Instagram feed on Sunday. In the clip, the model started a squirt gun water by the pool as she rocked an orange mesh bikini that showcased her best assets.

The clip showed Lauren frolicking around her patio and filling ip her plastic gun in her pool. A tile countertop bar could be seen in the background, as well as patio chairs and various workout equipment. The model’s home was surrounded by tall palm trees that blew gently in the breeze on that beautifully clear day. The sun shone down on Lauren and cast an angelic aura around her. She appeared to be having a blast as she played in the water.

Lauren’s ensemble featured a mesh top with small oranges triangles covering her breasts. A sheer mesh layer and yellow fabric lined the trim of the bikini. Yellow straps tied around the babe’s neck and back. The low-cut neckline barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, the open back exposed her sideboob.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a U-shaped bikini bottom in the same colors. The front of the cheeky bottom, made from the orange fabric, rested low on the model’s waist to showcase her abs. The sides were made of layered straps that came up above Lauren’s hips and accentuated her curvy shape. Of course, the high cuts exposed her lean legs and pert derriere.

Lauren accessorized her ensemble with layered silver necklaces, small hoop earrings, and the tiny blue, green and orange squirt gun. She wore her blond locks in a high ponytail with a few strands left out to frame her face.

In the beginning of the video, Lauren posed on her knees and filled the gun up with pool water. She then leaned back to test it out, arching her back in a way that emphasized her figure. She flashed a silly smile and stuck her tongue out playfully. In a later shot, the babe stood up and tugged at her bikini bottoms before running away, giving fans a glimpse of her round booty as it shook.

The last few frames of the clip showed Lauren in the pool, leaning over the edge seductively as she stared at the camera.

The post received more than 135,000 likes just over 200 comments.

Lauren always knows how to entrance her fans. Earlier this week, she shared a simple selfie that showed her wearing a white bustier top and a matching thong, which her followers loved.