Luciana Del Mar Opts To Go Topless While Wearing Nothing But Black Thong Panties

Luciana Del Mar took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share yet another racy photo with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin in a revealing ensemble as she encouraged her followers to let their soul glow in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Luciana looked like a total smokeshow as she opted to go topless. The model left little to the imagination while she flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her muscular back in the shot. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs.

Luciana only wore a pair of black thong panties. The garment was cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. The lingerie also accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a gold chain around her neck.

She posed in front of a large window with her backside towards the camera. She had one arm hugged in tightly to her body in order to cover her bare chest as the other was lifted next to her head. She arched her back and pushed her hip to the side while looking over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face. In the background of the shot, a table and white walls could be seen through the glass.

Luciana wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the locks in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back.

The model currently boasts over 906,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those admirers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 500 messages during that time.

“And you girl are always beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“I love this pic of you,” another stated.

“This is such a beautiful picture. Love your gorgeous smile,” a third social media user gushed.

“Thankful for you… always blessing us with beauty, positivity [sic] and motivation. Stay Blessed,” a fourth comment read.

The brunette beauty doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in scanty outfits for her online photos. She’s been known to rock sexy lingerie, tiny tops, and revealing bathing suits on the regular.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently delighted her followers when she posed in a skimpy tank top and a pair of panties. To date, that snap has earned more than 18,000 likes and over 380 comments.