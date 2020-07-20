Chantel Jeffries Sizzles In A Tropical-Print Bikini While Lounging Outside

Chantel Jeffries returned to her Instagram page on Sunday with a new series of photos that have proved hard to ignore.

The upload kicked off with two snaps of the DJ sitting outside on top of a large rattan floor pillow. In the first image, Chantel stretched one of her toned legs out to the side while running her hand through her brunette locks and shooting a sensual stare toward the camera. The second shot saw her sitting on her knees as she gazed at something off in the distance with a huge smile spread across her face.

It appeared to be a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors, however, a slew of vibrant greenery around Chantel prevented the golden sun from peeking through. Still, the 27-year-old looked ready to work on her tan, as she was clad in a stunning tropical-print bikini from Monday Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Chantel sizzled in a skimpy, underwire-style top with delicate straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The swimwear also boasted a dangerously low-cut scoop neckline that left her ample cleavage nearly spilling out of the piece entirely.

The matching bottoms of the scanty set covered up only what was necessary of Chantel’s curvaceous lower half, however, her audience hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin. The piece featured a daringly high-cut design that showed off the star’s sculpted thighs and hips, as well as a thin waistband that highlighted her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Chantel also included a short video that was taken selfie-style as she lounged in a different spot outside. The angle offered an up-close view to the accessories that she was wearing for the day — a choker necklace with number charms, as well as a longer gold pendant necklace. The model ran her fingers through her dark tresses as she swayed her head back and forth in the clip, which appeared slightly damp as if she had recently taken a dip in the pool.

The DJ rounded out the upload with a snap of an adorable photo of her cat as it walked along the window sill.

Fans were floored by the skin-baring update, awarding it more than 352,000 likes within 16 hours of going live to Chantel’s feed. Hundreds have flocked to the comments section of the post as well.

“You’re so cute,” one person wrote.

“The best of the best,” quipped another fan.

“Most naturally beautiful woman on IG,” a third follower praised.

“Hi you’re the most perfect on this planet. That’s all,” added a fourth admirer.

Chantel has proved time and time again that she looks good in just about anything. Another recent addition to her page saw her going office chic a white pantsuit. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 316,000 likes and 1,003 comments to date.