Whole Foods Workers File Lawsuit Against Company For Disciplining Workers Who Wore Black Lives Matter Masks

A group of Whole Foods employees has sued the grocery chain over its discipline of employees who wore Black Lives Matter masks, WHDH-TV reported.

Beginning in June, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, the company began “disciplining, harassing, [and] intimidating” workers who wore face masks referencing the movement, which has gained prominence in the wake of the George Floyd protests. In some cases, employees were sent home without pay. In others, they were given “corrective counseling.” In others, they were fired.

For example, as CNN Business reported at the time, seven workers at the chain’s Cambridge, Massachusetts posted photos on Twitter showing a walkout after being told they couldn’t wear masks or pins that reference Black Lives Matter.

“They care about the business their racist customers give them more than spreading a peaceful yet important message. Black lives matter.”

Similarly, in Bedford, New Hampshire, as The Concord Monitor reported at the time, Lylah Styles and Kayla Greene said they were sent home for wearing BLM masks, even after having worn them for the previous two days prior to being sent home. Further, they claim that they were not shown anything in company policy that forbade the masks until they were sent home for wearing them. The women claimed the situation was handled poorly and unprofessionally.

The matter of Whole Foods managers disciplining employees for wearing Black Lives Matter-related regalia appears not to have been limited to Cambridge and Bedford, however. In the suit, employees from Berkeley, California, and Seattle, Washington allege similar incidents at their locations.

Justin Heiman / Getty Images

Store managers noted that the employee dress code expressly prohibits clothing or other regalia with slogans or logos not affiliated with the grocer.

“Team members with face masks that do not comply with dress code are always offered new face masks. Team members are unable to work until the comply with dress code,” the company said at the time.

In the lawsuit, the employees claim that the company’s actions violate the Civil Rights Act prohibitions on discrimination and retaliation.

“Whole Foods states prominently on its website and on signs in its stores that ‘racism has no place here,’ but won’t allow employees to express solidarity with Black lives,” said Savannah Kinzer, a plaintiff in the case, who has herself been fired for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction that would prevent the company from disciplining employees in the future for wearing such masks, as well as unspecified compensatory damages and back pay for the fired employees.