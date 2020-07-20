‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Delivers Tragic News, Ben Has A Dream About Jordan

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 20, reveal that there will be a ton of drama unfolding as a brand new week begins in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see nearly every emotion be stirred up, starting with the first episode of the week when Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be forced to deliver some tragic news to Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash).

Although, Jake is dealing with a lot of feelings right now after finding out that he is the twin brother of Stefan DiMera, and he’ll be forced to carry even more baggage when Gabi tells him that his biological mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), has died.

Vivian’s death was the shocking cliffhanger from last week’s episode. Before her death, Viv had revealed that she was tortured by not being in her sons’ lives while they were growing up, and by the heartbreak of Stefan’s death.

However, she also claimed that she was very happy to meet Jake, and that she wanted to immediately begin to get to know him and bond with him.

Jake didn’t know how to feel about Vivian, although he did seem very interested in the potential of having his real mother by his side. Now, it seems he’ll never get the chance to know her or his late twin brother.

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

There will be an unexpected funeral for Vivian, and it will stir up a ton of emotion for those who knew her. Jake, Gabi, Kate, Victor, and others will likely all say goodbye to her in their own way. However, Vivian has already come back from the dead once, and it could very well happen a second time thanks to Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) serum.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will be preparing for his wedding to the love of his life, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). However, he’ll be a little unsettled after he has an upsetting dream that includes his late sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

It seems that Jordan may be trying to warn Ben about something wicked that could transpire on his wedding day. Could someone be out to get him and/or Ciara? It seems that there may be some fireworks at the ceremony.

In addition, before Ben and Ciara’s wedding even begins a medical crisis could look to derail the nuptials. This will be just the latest snag in the couple’s big plans, which have been hit with one problem after another.