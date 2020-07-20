Blake Shelton Announces New Duet With Gwen Stefani On Five-Year Anniversary Of Divorce From Miranda Lambert

Gwen and Blake's new song is inspired by their experience quarantining together.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani turned lemons into lemonade after being forced to put their careers on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During Monday’s episode of The Today Show, host Carson Daly revealed that his costars on The Voice recorded a new duet while they were quarantining together. Blake released an announcement about song on the same day he that and Miranda Lambert finalized their divorce five years ago.

Blake’s latest duet with the new love of life is titled “Happy Anywhere,” and it will be released on Friday. The lovebirds are also going to perform it together that same day for Today‘s 2020 Citi Music Series. Blake and his girlfriend just dropped their chart-topping single “Nobody But You” in January of this year, and he addressed why they decided to collaborate together so soon. In a brief statement, he revealed that the effect the coronavirus has had on their lives inspired their new duet. He also dropped a hint about what fans can expect from the lyrics of the joyously-titled tune.

“We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around,” he said. “That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year.”

The musical power couple began dating in 2015, just months after they both split from their longtime spouses. Blake dropped the news about “Happy Anywhere” on the same day he and ex-wife Miranda finalized their divorce half a decade ago. As reported by Us Weekly, the country singers released a statement saying that their union was “not the future we envisioned.”

As for Gwen, she announced that she and her husband of 14 years, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, were calling it quits one month later. Her romance with Blake blossomed as they bonded over their similar situations while working together on the NBC singing competition The Voice, and they’ve been spending more time together than ever in recent months as they’ve self-quarantined at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The Today report about the pair’s new music included a shot of the single’s cover art, which was a sepia photograph of a smiling Blake. There was also a still photo of the couple in a cornfield that was most likely located on the country musician’s sprawling property. He was playing a guitar, and his smiling girlfriend was pointing at him.

Carson teased that his talented pair have created an uplifting song that their fans will love.

“It is indeed the kind of feel-good tune that we could use right now,” he said.

In addition to “Nobody But You,” the couple’s past duets include “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and the holiday tune “You Make it Feel Like Christmas.”