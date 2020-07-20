Ainsley Rodriguez Promotes Her ‘Ab Challenge’ While Clad In A Minuscule Black Bikini

Ainsley Rodriguez promoted her ab challenge in the best way possible — by posing in a bikini. The sizzling new Instagram photo was shared on her page on July 19, and the fitness coach’s 2 million fans have gone wild for it.

The photo showed the model posed outside on a bright and sunny day. Instead of revealing her location with a geotag, Ainsley instead reminded fans that it was “bikini season.” She positioned herself on the corner of a concrete wall that overlooked a beach and covering of trees and homes. The background was blurred but still offered a view of several blue lounge chairs in the sand.

Ainsley gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare while she placed her hands on the wall below her. The model plugged her ab challenge in the caption and revealed that she was filming it this week. Ainsley also noted that she has a few spots for custom diet and training left. She made sure to grab her audience’s attention while clad in a tiny black swimsuit that highlighted her bombshell body.

On her upper half, the fitness coach sported a simple black bikini with thin straps that secured around her neck. The sexy cut left her sun-kissed arms and shoulders bare while the piece boasted a set of minuscule cups that showed ample amounts of cleavage. A splash of sunlight illuminated Ainsley’s hip while a shadow covered her trim abs.

The lower half of her ensemble was just as hot, and its low-cut front left little to the imagination. The garment featured a solid black color with a white pattern printed on it. The sides were worn low on her hips and perfectly showcased her small waist and tiny midsection. Ainsley tied her long, brunette tresses back in a high bun and added a pair of diamond earrings, which provided just the right amount of bling to her beachside attire. She also added a few bracelets to her wrist.

It is no surprise the fans have gone wild for the skin-baring snap. More than 39,000 followers have double-tapped the post, and 1,100-plus have flocked to the comments section to share their love.

“Such a very special young lady. She doesn’t know it. But she is my sole [sic] mate. So incredibly beautiful and very cool. I love you babe,” one follower gushed.

“How do you look like you’re in your mid 20s still? Share this witch craft [sic],” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“You’re just too sexy beautiful!!” one more raved with a single heart-eyed emoji.