Fitness Model Lisa Lanceford Shows Off Chiseled Figure In Cheetah-Print Bikini

Fitness model Lisa Lanceford posted a few snaps and videos of herself in a bathing suit to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, July 20.

The fitness trainer is currently on vacation in Gran Canaria, Spain, according to the geotag on the post. She wanted to share a few photos and videos from her trip while stressing to her followers the importance of having fun and indulging during vacations instead of obsessing over potential weight gain. In her caption, Lisa told her fans that she hasn’t been able to see her abs because she’s been eating delicious foods and drinking cocktails, which have contributed to a bit of water retention. As she tends to follow a simple meal plan at home, her body isn’t used to processing heavy, unhealthy foods.

In the second slide of the three-part post, Lisa flaunted her food baby to show her fans how much she’s been bloating. Lisa took a mirror selfie video wearing an oversized black t-shirt and black string bikini bottoms. She pulled up the t-shirt to reveal her midsection, drawing attention to her bloated lower belly. During the short clip, Lisa zoomed in on her tummy to give her followers an up-close view. She also showed off a large tattoo of a woman that began at her midsection and extended through her hip and down her thigh.

Lisa explained that she normally trains while she’s away but the gym at her hotel isn’t any good. Her only activity at the moment is walking. The model added that when she gets home, she’ll get back into her routine and prioritize her nutrition and training. Lisa signed off the caption with a reminder to her fans to find balance in life and enjoy themselves as the weight they gain on vacation isn’t permanent. She encouraged them to have a good time and remember that they worked hard for their break.

In the third slide of the post, the trainer flaunted her fitness-honed physique in a cheetah-print bikini. Her food baby appeared to have disappeared as her belly was once again flat, showing off her well-defined ab muscles. The strapless top left plenty of upper body on display while the bikini bottoms drew attention to Lisa’s chiseled legs. She wore her dark tresses up in a bun and added a pair of black sunglasses to complete the look.

Lisa’s Monday update earned nearly 50,000 likes and close to 900 comments, making it one of her more-popular posts.