Audrey Roloff Flaunts Incredible Figure In A Bikini During ‘Birthday Weekend’ Celebration

Audrey Roloff may have just given birth to baby number two this past January, but the Little People Big World star has already gotten back into pre-baby shape. The reality star took to her Instagram account to share a series of images that showed her in a bikini during a weekend celebration.

Audrey’s new post was comprised of three photos and one video where celebrations were in order. The first image in the deck captured Audrey with her husband, Jeremy Roloff, by her side. The two were all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other and held a drink in their opposite hands. The background was spectacular and boasted views of a vast field and large trees that stretched as far as the eye could see. The second image captured a similar view, but a pool could be seen at the couple’s side.

Audrey rocked a checkered bikini with neutral colors that complemented her allover glow. The top of the suit had thin straps and a scooping neckline that showed a peek of cleavage. The garment was knotted in the middle and had a small, peek-a-boo cutout in the middle of the chest. Meanwhile, it also had a thick band that was snug on her ribcage and helped draw attention to her taut tummy.

The bottom of the swimwear had a high waistband that hit directly below Audrey’s navel. The suit covered her hips but left her trim legs on display for fans. The reality star kept her look simple and went barefoot for the photo op. She tied her red locks back in a high bun and wore a dainty necklace. Audrey also accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Jeremy showed off his fit physique while clad in a pair of red swim trunks. He added a double layer of coverage from the sun with a black baseball cap and a pair of shades to match.

The third image in the set saw Audrey posed with a swimsuit-clad friend, while the video clip captured her posed in front of a birthday cake. In the caption of the post, Audrey shared that she had a fun pool day with family, followed by a day of wine-tasting with her “babe” to celebrate her special day.

The post has earned a ton of attention, including over 81,000 likes. More than 600 Instagrammers took their admiration further and left comments.

“Ummm, ok QUEEN! Coolest couple alert,” one follower gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“Doesn’t look like you just had a baby,” a second fan pointed out.

“Happy birthday, Auj! Hope it’s a great one!” one more user commented with the addition of a single pink heart.