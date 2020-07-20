Nicki Minaj Pregnant, Rapper Shows Off Bump In Bikini And Yellow Wig

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to announce the breaking news that she’s expecting her first child. The “Pound The Alarm” hitmaker posted a pic of her huge baby bump in a revealing photo and has left her social media audience shook.

The 37-year-old stunned in a low-cut bikini top that displayed her decolletage and her growing bump. She paired the ensemble with white bottoms and chunky heels. The rapper is known for sporting different colored hair and opted for a short curly yellow wig for the exciting news. Minaj accessorized with numerous chains, bracelets, and a ring. She rocked pointy nails with a coat of polish and displayed the tattoo on her left arm. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied multicolored eye makeup.

Minaj was captured from the side on a white bedsheet on her knees. She held onto her bump with both hands and looked over at the camera lens with a smile. Minaj is clearly glowing in the image and looks nothing short of incredible.

The Barbershop: The Next Cut actress kept her caption very simple and put the hashtag “Preggers” with the yellow heart emoji. However, that didn’t seem to stop her loyal fanbase — also known as “Barbz” — from freaking out.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post made a huge impact on her 118.7 million followers and racked up more than 2.6 million likes and over 160,000 comments.

Aside from Instagram, Minaj is also a trending topic on Twitter with over 235,000 tweets mentioning the star.

“Nicki minaj is pregnant? imagine how lucky her kid is going to be having such a talented, amazing, bad b*tch of a mom,” one user wrote.

“THE WORLD AIN’T READY YET ONIKA! OMG!! I’M SHAKING! AND I KNOW YOU TOO CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN! YOUR MAJESTY D GENEROUS QUEEN! NICKI MINAJ RRRR,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Awww congratulations to Nicki, shes always rapped about wanting motherhood so this is a sweet moment. All the double entendres about us being her “sons” are gonna hit different if she has a boy,” remarked a third person.

“Nicki Minaj has announced her pregnancy in the most Nicki way possible. Congratulations to her,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Minaj married her husband Kenneth Petty in October of 2019 and will now be starting a family with him.

Minaj’s pregnancy announcement may be a bit of a surprise for some. However, she has been very vocal about wanting children throughout her career.

In an interview with Ellen in 2014, Minaj expressed her desire to have a “cute fat baby” in the future. You can watch that interview here.

Last year, the entertainer shocked fans and stated in a tweet that she was going to retire from music so she could start her family, per Washington Post. However, she soon apologized for the abrupt tweet and has since released more material.