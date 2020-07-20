Nicki Minaj Pregnant, Rapper Shows Off Bump In Bikini And Yellow Wig

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to announce the breaking news that she’s expecting her first child. The “Pound The Alarm” hitmaker posted a pic of her huge baby bump in a revealing photo and has left her social media audience shook.

The 37-year-old stunned in a low-cut bikini top that displayed her decolletage and her growing bump. She paired the ensemble with white bottoms and chunky heels. The rapper is known for sporting different colored hair and opted for a short curly yellow wig for the exciting news. Minaj accessorized with numerous chains, bracelets, and a ring. She rocked pointy nails with a coat of polish and displayed the tattoo on her left arm. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied multicolored eye makeup.

Minaj was captured from the side on a white bedsheet on her knees. She held onto her bump with both hands and looked over at the camera lens with a smile.

The Barbershop: The Next Cut actress kept her caption very simple and put the hashtag “Preggers” with the yellow heart emoji. However, that didn’t seem to stop her loyal fanbase — also known as “Barbz” — from freaking out.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post made a huge impact on her 118.7 million followers and racked up more than 2.6 million likes and over 160,000 comments.

Aside from Instagram, Minaj is also a trending topic on Twitter with over 235,000 tweets mentioning the star.

“Nicki minaj is pregnant? imagine how lucky her kid is going to be having such a talented, amazing, bad b*tch of a mom,” one user wrote.